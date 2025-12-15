Doris R. Evans

Doris R. Evans, 92, of Venedocia, was greeted by her loved ones at the golden gates early Sunday morning, December 14, 2025. She now rests alongside her beloved husband, William “Bill” Evans, son, Richard “Dick” Evans, and grandson Thad Reed.

She was born on June 11, 1933, in Abernathy, Texas, to J.J. and Ulma Mae Vineyard, who both preceded her in death. She was raised alongside four brothers and three sisters, all of whom preceded her in death, except for her beloved sister, Dorothy Manley, who continues to reside in Texas.

Doris was a woman of many traits, including homemaker, farm wife, nursing aide, and most importantly, mother.

Surviving are her three children, Dixie (John) Painter, Bill (Ruth) Evans, and Diane (Ken) Linger. She gained her most precious and important title of Mamma through her grandchildren, Mike (Erin) Reed, Torrey (Scott) Walker, Wendy (Jason) Frank, Stacy (Joe) Elling, Megan (Brett) Ryan, Shana (Pat) Mosier, Ross (Alyssa) Evans, Daniel (Caitlin) Linger, Jessica (Jordan) Doherty, and Micah (Kayla McGinnis) Linger. Her loved deepened with her great-grandchildren, Gia, Wren and Booker Reed; That, Zada (Reide Johnson), Emerson and Quinlyn Walker; Autumn and Willow Frank; Evan and Ella Elling; Landon, Ashlyn and Holden Price; Alyssa, Saxon, Cruz and Hayes Ryan; Corbin Evans; Chance (Kassidy) Mosier; Maeleigh, Haven and Everly Evans; Tate Linger; and Josie and Remi Doherty.

Doris was a member of the Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia.

Services will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, December 22, 2025, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. There will be calling hours 1-4 p.m. prior to the service.

Preferred memorials are to the Ohio City E.M.S. or to the Family to direct for Recovery Services.

