Give the gift of live entertainment

By Quincy Thompson

The holiday season is reaching its festive peak at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and with Christmas just around the corner, there’s no better time to surprise the people you love with something truly memorable. This year, Van Wert LIVE is making it easier than ever to give a gift that fits absolutely everyone: tickets and gift cards to upcoming Niswonger events.

Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, coworkers, or that person who seems impossible to buy for, the gift of live entertainment delivers joy long after the holidays have passed. From concerts and large-scale productions to family-friendly shows, the upcoming spring season offers something for every personality, age, and interest. A single ticket can turn into a night out, a shared experience, and a lasting memory, far more meaningful than anything wrapped in a box.

This holiday season, give the gift of live entertainment at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Photo submitted

Niswonger gift cards are equally timeless, offering recipients the freedom to choose the experience that excites them most. They make perfect stocking stuffers, Secret Santa gifts, or last-minute surprises that still feel thoughtful and personal. With hundreds of seats, a wide variety of shows, and countless reasons to celebrate the arts, a Niswonger experience truly fits everyone on your holiday list.

Live entertainment is one of the easiest gifts to give because it brings people together. Tickets and gift cards from Van Wert LIVE make it simple to spread joy, laughter, and connection this holiday season.

As the year comes to a close, the Niswonger continues to shine as a beloved gathering place for our community, a space where stories unfold, music fills the air, and memories are made. Gifting an experience at the Niswonger is more than a present; it’s an invitation to create a moment that will be remembered long after the holidays are over.

If you are finishing your shopping or planning a special outing, consider giving a gift that always fits: the gift of live entertainment. To purchase tickets or gift cards, visit the Niswonger Box Office Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 419.238.6722, or order anytime at vanwertlive.com.