Hugh William Jones

Hugh William Jones, son of Hugh F. and Naomi Jones passed away on Sunday, December 14, 2025, one month from his 90th birthday. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 65 years, Darlene (Baker) Jones.

Hugh worked at Aeroquip Corp. for 40 years, but his real love was farming ground that has belonged to his family for over 100 years. He also raised Holstein calves for many years. Reading, especially American history was a favorite pastime and he could tell you many facts about battles fought by heart. He loved being out in the woods and cut the winter supply for heating. He eagerly anticipated a yearly week-long hunting trip with a highly regarded group of friends.

Hugh was a member of Olive Branch Church of God and loved his church family. He had attended Salem Presbyterian Church and had many friends there. Family get togethers with children and grand children were treasured events.

Hugh is survived by his two daughters, Laura (Mark) Shultz of Huntington, Indiana and Cathy Lehman of Cicero, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren, who as a nod to his Welsh heritage lovingly call him “Tadcu”.

He was preceded in death by his son, Hugh Edward “Eddie” Jones, who passed away just one month ago. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Gordon and Edward Jones.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Tyler Watson officiating. There will be calling hours from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: Olive Branch Church of God.

