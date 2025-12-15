PUCO seeking a new commissioner

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Nominating Council is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the PUCO to fill a vacancy for the term commencing on April 11, 2026 and ending on April 10, 2031. Applications must be delivered to the Nominating Council no later than 5 p.m. EST on January 9, 2026.

The PUCO Nominating Council is a broad-based 12-member panel that screens candidates for the position of PUCO commissioner. After reviewing the resumes of all applicants, the Nominating Council will narrow the list to those most qualified for the position. The Nominating Council will meet to interview the selected applicants and recommend four finalists to Governor Mike DeWine. The governor will have 30 days to either appoint a commissioner from the list or request a new list from the Nominating Council.

The PUCO is comprised of five commissioners appointed to rotating, five-year terms by the governor. The commissioners are responsible for regulating Ohio’s investor-owned public utilities.

The full text of the commissioner position posting is provided below. For additional information about the PUCO appointment process visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov.