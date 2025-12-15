Real estate transfers 12/8-12/15/25

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from December 8-15, 2025.

Estate of Robin A. Bear to Steven R. Bear – Van Wert inlots, lot 1295.

Edward A. Ditmyer, Sarah J. Ditmyer, Sarah Ditmyer to SK & DD Enterprises LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 78.

Randall Branham, Amanda Branham to Toni Wisher – Middle Point inlots, lot 231; lot 232.

Betty Jo Carmean to Joseph Jacomet, Selena Yates – Delphos inlots, lot 1340.

Sheila L. Couch, Sheila L. Granger, Lamonte’ Granger, Lamont’e Granger, Lamonte Granger to Donald Lange, Constance Lange – Van Wert inlots, lot 622; lot 623.

Estate of Natasha Ann Torman, estate of Natasha Ann Torman ADM, Cayonna Torman ADM to Kyle Edward Peffley – Van Wert inlots, lot 1304; lot 1305.

Austin Albert Anderson, Devyn Anderson to Dava Properties LLC, D.A.V.A. Properties LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2684.

Marvin H. Yoder, Susan R. Yoder to Arcadia Land Holdings LLC, a portion of Section 32 in Ridge Township.

Ronald L. IIlyes, Rhonda A. Illyes, Rhonda Ann Illyes to Illyes Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Illyes Family Revocable Trust Agreement TR, Ronald L. Illyes TR, Rhonda A. Illyes TR – a portion of Section 11 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 11 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 12 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 14 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 14 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 14 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 14 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 7 in Washington Township.

Stephen K. Buzard, Stephen K. Buzard Jr., Cynthia A. Buzard to Stephen K. Buzard Jr. – Delphos inlots, lot 984.

Stephen K. Buzard Jr. Cynthia A. Buzard to Cynthia A. Buzard – Delphos inlots, lot 984.

Cynthia A. Buzard, Stephen K. Buzard Jr., to Not Exactly Beachfront LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 984.

Linda K. Burnett to Thomas E. Burnett – a portion of Section 29 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 29 in Jennings Township.

Scott Fair, Kevin Fair, Brianna Fair, Corissa to Logan C. Nagel – a portion of Section 13 in York Township.

Ralph J. Wegesin Trust, Ralph J. Wegesin TR, Ronald H. Hemker TR to Hoersten Acres LLC – a portion of Section 35 in Washington Township.

Elmer J.E. Schwartz, Priscilla Schwartz, Elmer J. Schwartz to Elmer S. Schwartz Jr., Katiann V. Schwartz – a portion of Section 26 in Willshire Township.

Estate of Donald F. Hangartner to Sally Jo Hangartner, Van Wert inlots, lot 3291.

Nicholas W. Leary, Chance Cole, Chance Leary to Jeffrey Robinson, Elizabeth Brown – a portion of Section 7 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 18 in Ridge Township.

Shelby J. Werling, Lester Werling, Shelby J. Myers, Shelby Jo Werling to Samuel J. Roberts, Naleah N. Barker – Ohio City inlots, lot 595; Ohio City outlots, lot 20.

J&J Hertel Farms Family Limited Partnership, J. & J. Hertel Farms Family Limited Family Partnership, Kathy S. Wisman PART, Bryce Wiseman PART, J.& J. Farms Family Limited Partnership; J&J Family Limited Partnership to Wiseman Family Living Trust, Wiseman Family Living Trust TR, Mark A. Wiseman TR, Kathy S. Wiseman TR – a portion of Section 2 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Jay W. Simson to Bonita Lynn Simson – Van Wert inlots, lot 700; lot 701.

Ralph H. Wilson, Tina M. Wilson to Ralph H. Wilson, Tina M. Wilson – Delphos inlots, lot 34.

Estate of Phyllis E. Dougal to Colleen M. Dougal, Sharon L. Dougal – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 216.

Vernon Hobbs, Elizabeth Hobbs to Brian Hittepole, Vanessa Hittepole – Venedocia inlots, lot 62; lot 86.

Wiseman Family Living Trust, Wiseman Family Living Trust TR, Mark A. Wiseman TR, Kathy S. Wiseman TR to Wiseman Family Living Trust, Wiseman Family Living Trust TR, Mark A. Wiseman TR, Kathy S. Wiseman TR – a portion of Section 2 in Liberty Township.

Elite Equity Contracting LLC to Elite Equity Contracting LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 218; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 196.

Derek D. Moore, Hallie Moore to Anthony Foust – Delphos subdivisions, lot 85.

J&J Hertel Farms Family Limited Partnership, Kathy S. Wiseman PART, J. & J. Hertel Farms Farms Family Limited Partnership, Bryce Wiseman PART to J&J Hertel Farms Family Limited Partnership; J. & J. Hertel Farms Family Limited Partnership – a portion of Section 2 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 2 in Liberty Township.

Jared L. Height, Teresa Ancona to Fireside Joshua Tree LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1066.