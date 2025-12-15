Sheriff’s Office awarded traffic grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s office has been named as the recipient of federal funding for traffic safety for federal fiscal year 2026. The money is coming through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support a wide range of initiatives aimed at reducing traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

A total of 195 grants were awarded, including 166 grants to 150 different local agencies in 68 counties and 29 grants to support statewide initiatives.

The grants target key traffic safety priorities, including impaired driving, seat belt usage, speeding, distracted driving, youthful driving, and motorcycle safety – which are among the top contributors to fatal crashes on Ohio’s roadways.

The $48,579.90 grant coming to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is for the Impaired Driving Enforcement and Selective Traffic Enforcement Program to fund overtime enforcement targeting impaired driving, speeding, seat belt use and other high risk behaviors.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a similar grant for $54,595.66, while the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant of $46,836,20. A $73,139.78 grant was awarded to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission received a $38,500 Safe Communities grant to deliver year-round traffic safety education and outreach at the community level.

“These grants are a strategic investment in the safety of everyone who uses Ohio’s roadways,” said Emily Davidson, OTSO director. “Our goal is to empower communities to take action against the leading causes of traffic crashes and save lives through education, enforcement and innovation.”

The FFY 2026 grant cycle was open to state agencies, non-profits, colleges, universities, hospitals, political subdivisions, and other eligible organizations in counties with high rates of fatal crashes.