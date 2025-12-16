Latta announces academy nominations

VW independent staff/submitted information

Congressman Bob Latta (OH-5) has announced his nominations of students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District for consideration to be accepted into the United States Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval Academies in the Class of 2030.

The list includes Edward Kessen, a student at Delphos St. John’s High School. Kessen received nominations for two of the service academies – the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Bob Latta

“I am proud to nominate 18 outstanding students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District to attend one of our U.S. Military Service Academies,” he said. “Each student brings unique talents and has already demonstrated remarkable readiness at this early stage in their careers. It is an honor to nominate them for consideration. I wish them the very best as they continue through the interview process, and I thank them for pursuing this path of service to our country.”

Here is the complete list of nominees from the Fifth District, which spans from Van Wert and Paulding counties to Lorain County in northeast Ohio.

U.S. Military Academy

Adam Buell, Pandora, Pandora Gilboa High School

Jack Buell, Pandora, Pandora Gilboa High School

Gavin Minich, Bloomdale, Elmwood High School

Trever Blackburn, Lagrange, Military Academy Preparatory School

Grant Swain, Norwalk, Sandusky Central Catholic High School

Tyler Denn, Amherst, Marion L. Steele High School

Benjamin Beard, Findlay, Liberty Benton High School

Trevor Grzelak, Avon, Avon High School

Eli Chevalier, Sycamore, Mohawk High School

U.S. Naval Academy

Tyler Denn, Amherst, Marion L. Steele High School

Eli Chevalier, Sycamore, Mohawk High School

Benjamin Beard, Findlay, Liberty Benton High School

Jessica Linden, Wellington, The Ohio State University

Patrick Fellenstein, Lorain, Marion L. Steele High School

Edward Kessen, Delphos, Delphos St. John Catholic High School

Prince Tran, Lorain, New Mexico Military Institute

Jack Buell, Pandora, Pandora Gilboa High School

Anderson Rowe, Elyria, Elyria Catholic High School

Adam Buell, Pandora, Pandora Gilboa High School

U.S. Air Force Academy

Michele Smith, Avon, Avon High School

Anderson Rowe, Elyria, Elyria Catholic High School

Trevor Grzelak, Avon, Avon High School

Aidan Stewart, Avon Lake, Avon Lake High School

Anmithasri Senthilkumar, Findlay, Liberty Benton High School

Anthony Forthofer, Oberlin, Firelands High School

Jessica Linden, Wellington, The Ohio State University

Gavin Minich, Bloomdale, Elmwood High School

Eli Chevalier, Sycamore, Mohawk High School

Edward Kessen, Delphos, Delphos St. John Catholic High School

Prince Tran, Lorain, New Mexico Military Institute

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Prince Tran, Lorain, New Mexico Military Institute

Anderson Rowe, Elyria, Elyria Catholic High School

A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an Academy. That responsibility rests with their admissions office.