Latta announces academy nominations
VW independent staff/submitted information
Congressman Bob Latta (OH-5) has announced his nominations of students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District for consideration to be accepted into the United States Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval Academies in the Class of 2030.
The list includes Edward Kessen, a student at Delphos St. John’s High School. Kessen received nominations for two of the service academies – the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“I am proud to nominate 18 outstanding students from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District to attend one of our U.S. Military Service Academies,” he said. “Each student brings unique talents and has already demonstrated remarkable readiness at this early stage in their careers. It is an honor to nominate them for consideration. I wish them the very best as they continue through the interview process, and I thank them for pursuing this path of service to our country.”
Here is the complete list of nominees from the Fifth District, which spans from Van Wert and Paulding counties to Lorain County in northeast Ohio.
U.S. Military Academy
- Adam Buell, Pandora, Pandora Gilboa High School
- Jack Buell, Pandora, Pandora Gilboa High School
- Gavin Minich, Bloomdale, Elmwood High School
- Trever Blackburn, Lagrange, Military Academy Preparatory School
- Grant Swain, Norwalk, Sandusky Central Catholic High School
- Tyler Denn, Amherst, Marion L. Steele High School
- Benjamin Beard, Findlay, Liberty Benton High School
- Trevor Grzelak, Avon, Avon High School
- Eli Chevalier, Sycamore, Mohawk High School
U.S. Naval Academy
- Tyler Denn, Amherst, Marion L. Steele High School
- Eli Chevalier, Sycamore, Mohawk High School
- Benjamin Beard, Findlay, Liberty Benton High School
- Jessica Linden, Wellington, The Ohio State University
- Patrick Fellenstein, Lorain, Marion L. Steele High School
- Edward Kessen, Delphos, Delphos St. John Catholic High School
- Prince Tran, Lorain, New Mexico Military Institute
- Jack Buell, Pandora, Pandora Gilboa High School
- Anderson Rowe, Elyria, Elyria Catholic High School
- Adam Buell, Pandora, Pandora Gilboa High School
U.S. Air Force Academy
- Michele Smith, Avon, Avon High School
- Anderson Rowe, Elyria, Elyria Catholic High School
- Trevor Grzelak, Avon, Avon High School
- Aidan Stewart, Avon Lake, Avon Lake High School
- Anmithasri Senthilkumar, Findlay, Liberty Benton High School
- Anthony Forthofer, Oberlin, Firelands High School
- Jessica Linden, Wellington, The Ohio State University
- Gavin Minich, Bloomdale, Elmwood High School
- Eli Chevalier, Sycamore, Mohawk High School
- Edward Kessen, Delphos, Delphos St. John Catholic High School
- Prince Tran, Lorain, New Mexico Military Institute
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Prince Tran, Lorain, New Mexico Military Institute
- Anderson Rowe, Elyria, Elyria Catholic High School
A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an Academy. That responsibility rests with their admissions office.
POSTED: 12/16/25 at 11:24 pm. FILED UNDER: News