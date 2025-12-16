Random Thoughts: basketball, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a nice start, an offering of congratulations, the start of hoops for one team, a special event on January 3, Michigan and the Cleveland Browns.

Nice start

How about the Lincolnview Lancers? It’s been a struggle in recent seasons but the Lancers are off to a 4-1 start, including an eye-popping 61-45 upset win at Lima Central Catholic on Friday. This team is young but talented and is sure to turn some heads this season and beyond. If you have a chance, get out and watch them. You’ll like what you see.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Delphos St. John’s guard Cameron Elwer. So far this young season, he’s surpassed the 2,000 career point mark and become the MAC’s all time leading scorer. He accomplished the latter by scoring 45 points during Friday’s 64-44 win over Minster. Van Wert will get a firsthand look at Elwer and crew tonight. The game is expected to be a sellout.

Last one

Speaking of the MAC, St. Henry is the last school to tipoff its 2025-2026 boys basketball season. The Redskins had to postpone games due to run to the Division VII football state championship. Now, St. Henry will begin the season at Minster on Friday, then will host Spencerville on Saturday. The Redskins will play four games before the end of 2025, then will play 10 games in January, all against traditionally strong MAC teams and a tough non-conference schedule.

January 3

Saturday, January 3 will be two for the price of one and its all for a good cause. Van Wert and Lincolnview will play their annual girls-boys varsity doubleheader at Van Wert High School, with the girls game tipping off at 4 p.m. that day, followed by the boys game. There’s some good talent on all four teams and it should be a treat to watch. Plus, it’s the YWCA’s Human Trafficking Awareness Game. Special t-shirts are being made up and donations will be taken at the door human trafficking survivors housed at the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Michigan

All I’m going to say about the newest Michigan scandal is wow. I don’t think anyone of us have seen a bigger turn of events that what happened last week. Personally, I think there’s going to be some major housecleaning at UM. If not, there should be. The only people I feel bad for in this situation – the coach’s wife and three young children.

Cleveland

Speaking of housecleaning, I have to believe it’ll occur in Cleveland once the regular season is complete. I don’t know how Kevin Stefanski survives what’s happened and quite honestly, I’m not sure how the front office makes it either. However, Andrew Berry and company may somehow be back next year. Now, some unsolicited advice to the people who will run the draft next year: when its announced “The Cleveland Browns are on the clock” – offensive line, wide receiver or vice versa. Two first round picks, one of each. Second round, third round, one pick each, but wash, rinse repeat. Got it? No quarterback. Like him or not, Shedeur Sanders has shown enough potential to play next year. If nothing else, he’d be a bridge quarterback. As I’ve said before, he has a lot of work to do, but there’s some hope.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.