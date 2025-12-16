Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month, sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas November/December Students of the Month are Lillian Harmon and Waylon Mies (first grade); Tahlia Burkhalter and Jayden Morgan (second grade); Elliana Cox and Baylor Price, (third grade); Addilyn Fair and Branson Oakley (fourth grade), and Beau Knipp and Nolan Perkins (fifth grade). Photo submitted