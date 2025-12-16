The Van Wert County Courthouse

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month, sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas November/December Students of the Month are Lillian Harmon and Waylon Mies (first grade); Tahlia Burkhalter and Jayden Morgan (second grade); Elliana Cox and Baylor Price, (third grade);  Addilyn Fair and Branson Oakley (fourth grade), and Beau Knipp and Nolan Perkins (fifth grade). Photo submitted

