Tuesday night basketball roundup

VW independent sports

Boys

Delphos St. John’s 79 Van Wert 45

DELPHOS — An incredible shooting display translated into a big Delphos St. John’s win Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays (4-0) shot 80 percent from the floor in the first half and finished the game convering 70 percent of all field goal attempts to roll by Van Wert 79-45 on Tuesday.

Cameron Elwer scored 21 points in the first quarter alone and Delphos St. John’s raced out to a 31-11 lead. Elwer, who didn’t miss a shot attempt in the first half, added 11 more points in the second quarter and the Blue Jays enjoyed a 56-27 lead. Elwer played very sparingly in the second half and much of the third and fourth quarters were played with a continuous clock.

Griffin McCracken and Keaten Welch each scored 10 points for Van Wert and Xavier Kelly added nine points. Caden Collins contributed eight points off the bench for the Cougars, who lost their second straight game.

Both teams will return to action Friday night, with Van Wert traveling to Bath and Delphos St. John’s playing at Coldwater.

Crestview 52 Fort Jennings 44

FORT JENNINGS — Hayden Perrott scored 15 points and Crestview snapped a two-game losing streak with a 52-44 road win over Fort Jennings on Tuesday.

Perrott scored five points in the first quarter and the Knights led 10-5 entering the second quarter. Owen Heckler scored on a pair of free throws and a trey in the second quarter and Hudson Perrott added a triple to help Crestview carry a 21-15 lead into halftime. Hudson and Hayden Perrott combined for nine points in the third quarter and the Knights led 33-24 entering the final stanza. In the fourth quarter, Liam Putman scored seven of his 12 points. Hudson Perrott finished with 10 points.

Adler Pothast led Fort Jennings with 12 points, including six in the second quarter and six more in the fourth. Hudson Maag hit three treys and finished with 12 points.

Crestview (2-4) will travel to Columbus Grove on Friday, while Fort Jennings (2-3) will play Lincolnview on Saturday.

Girls

Wayne Trace 58 Van Wert 41

Wayne Trace’s Lexi Moore led all scorers with 18 points and the Raiders defeated Van Wert 58-41 on Tuesday.

Wayne Trace led 13-6 after the first quarter then pulled away in the second period for a 33-16 halftime lead, with Amber Stoller scoring nine of her 13 points in the second quarter. The lead was stretched to 48-26 after three quarters. The Raiders had two other players in double figures – Caroline Winans with 11 points and Careen Winans with 10.

Jazz Florence led Van Wert with 14 points, including 11 in the second half, and Amaya Dowdy finished with 10 points.

Wayne Trace (5-1) will travel to Paulding Thursday night, while Van Wert (0-6) will host Bath the same night.

Wayne Trace 42 Lincolnview 29 (Monday)

HAVILAND — Lincolnview kept pace for three quarters, but Wayne Trace used a 14-2 fourth quarter scoring advantage to defeat the Lancers 42-29 Monday night.

11 of Wayne Trace’s fourth quarter points came from the foul line. Lincolnview led 8-4 after the first quarter, which include three points from Destiny Breese and Quinlyn Walker, but the Raiders rallied for a 17-15 halftime lead. Wayne Trace led 28-27 entering the fourth quarter.

Caroline Winans led the Raiders with 14 points, Careen Winans had 12 points and Lexi Moore and Amber Stoller each chipped in with eight points. Destiny Breese led Lincolnview with nine points and Keira Breese added seven.