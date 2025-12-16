United Way donation…

United Way of Van Wert County recently granted $400 to the Crestview High School Scholastic Bowl Team. The money was given on behalf of the Community Impact Funds, which allows organizations that are tax exempt to apply in order to help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County. The funds received are to aid in the purchase of new books and study material so students can be more prepared with updated information and help them to grow their knowledge. If you are a tax-exempt organization located in Van Wert County and would like to learn more about or apply for Community Impact funds, contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org. Photo submitted