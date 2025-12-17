Jerome E. Blankemeyer

Jerome E. Blankemeyer, of Van Wert, a devoted husband, son, father, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the age of 54.

Born on May 21, 1971, to Eugene and Joan (Schaadt) Blankemeyer, Jerome lived a life full of laughter, service, and love. On October 24, 2020, he married the former Erica Runyon.

He dedicated over 35 years to Danfoss, in Van Wert, and was known for his cheerful spirit, often making others laugh with his playful and ornery nature. Jerome was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether in the fields, his garage, or within the community. In addition to his work, Jerome had enjoyed woodworking, camping, and attending local sporting events.

He cherished the time spent with his family and friends, but above all, he treasured the moments shared with his beloved wife, mother and his four children. Jerome took great pride and immeasurable joy in being a grandfather.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Erica Blankemeyer of Van Wert; his mother, Joan Blankemeyer of Van Wert; his children, Caleb (Olivia) Blankemeyer of Paulding, Hunter (Morgan) Blankemeyer of Van Wert, McKayla Blankemeyer of Van Wert, and Emmett Blankemeyer of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Conrad, Aubrey and Owen; and siblings, Samuel Blankemeyer of Van Wert; Angela (Tracey) Myers of Centerburg, Elaine Leffel of Hilliard, and Maureen Blankemeyer of Cuyahoga Falls.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Celeste Blankemeyer, and a brother-in-law, Jack Leffel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 20, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Mohr Cemetery, Van Wert County. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

