Bang for Your Buck Raffle to be held

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Fairgrounds will host the popular Bang for Your Buck Raffle on Saturday, January 31 at the Jr. Fair Building. This exciting evening offers great food, games, and the chance to win big prizes — all for one ticket price.

Tickets are $100 each and include one person’s entry, a meal, and a chance to win throughout the night. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 5 p.m., and the raffle will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Participants must be present to win or have a representative attending on their behalf. All winners must be able to pass a background check.

One of the evening’s highlights will be the opportunity to win the “Mystery Safe,” along with games and prizes happening all night long.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Van Wert County Fair Office or through any Fair Board Director. The more tickets sold, the more prizes will be added.