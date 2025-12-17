College sports signings…

Five Lincolnview student-athletes recently signed letters of intent to continue their studies and compete in various sports at the collegiate level. The five, in order, from top to bottom: Noah Peters, Wittenberg University (track); Lainey Spear, UNOH (softball); Abigal Dannenfelser, Trine University (bowling); Keira Breese, Eastern Michigan University (rowing), and Jakeb Frysinger, Defiance College (soccer). Photos submitted