Mull attends final board meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education was the final one for one of its members.

After serving three four-year terms, Scott Mull chose not to seek re-election in November. While reflecting on his time as a board member, Mull said some of his fondest memories including watching the progession of the district and the focus on each and every student.

Outgoing board member Scott Mull (left) accepts a parting gift from Superintendent Mark Bagley. Scott Truxell/VW independent

“I had a really small part in helping that come together and looking back and seeing what we’ve accomplished over the 12 years has been really amazing,” Mull said. “It’s been very rewarding for me.”

He also said leaving the board is bittersweet to him.

Superintendent Mark Bagley had nothing but praise for Mull and his contributions to the district.

“I was hired right during COVID and Scott and I had some very candid conversations that were really good,” Bagley said. “What I love about Scott is he’s challenged the board, he’s challenged me to get better, to keep working and make Van Wert City Schools the best. He’s not status quo, he’s not ‘we’ve always done it this way,’ and he really pushed our district hard for 12 years and I saw that as a middle school principal and as a superintendent.”

“Talk about exemplary board members and I think Scott fits that bill,” he added. “He takes it very seriously, he works at it, he’s been our board president and I just can’t say enough good things about Scott. We’re really going to miss him.”

Board President Anthony Adams echoed Bagley’s sentiments.

“He’s been a steady force for our board, consistent and participating,” Adams stated. “He’s been a board president and vice-president, he’s served on most of our committees and chairs and in negotiations. He’s been a rock star for us. One thing about Scott is he was never satisfied with what we do for the students, he always questioned things to try to make things better for our students.”

“It’s going to be sad to see him go,” Adams added. “He’s been a servant leader and we appreciate everything he’s done for the board.”

Thaison Leaser will fill Mull’s seat on the board.