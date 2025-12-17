Richard “Dick” Atwood

Richard “Dick” Atwood, 87, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving wife and daughter.

Born on April 11, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, Richard was the son of Howard and Bertha Atwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Atwood, and his sister Nancy Briggs.

Richard shared 61 wonderful years of marriage with his wife, Reha (Elston) Atwood, who remained devotedly by his side throughout their life together. He is also survived by his daughter, Renee (Atwood) Long, and her husband, Robert, of Indianapolis, Indiana. From a previous marriage, he leaves behind his son, James Atwood (wife JoAnne), grandson Ethan Atwood, and daughter Deb Atwood, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Richard retired from the Van Wert Common Pleas Court, where he was valued for his integrity, dedication, and steady presence. Beyond his professional life, he poured his time and energy into his community. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Van Wert, volunteering at the food pantry, helping with church building upkeep, and serving as a representative to the church conference. Committed to preserving local history and fostering community life, Richard was also a member of the Van Wert Historical Society, Wassenberg Art Center, Kiwanis, and the Elks. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Willow Bend Golf Club. He also found deep joy in the outdoors-especially camping and fly fishing in Montana and Wyoming, where he often said he felt closest to God.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, December 29, at First United Methodist Church of Van Wert with Rev. Christian Taylor presiding. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Private interment will be at Woodland Cemetery.

Richard will be remembered for his unwavering love for family, his generosity of spirit, and the kindness he extended to everyone around him. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Van Wert or to cancer research organizations of your choice.

