Rockford PD looking for assistance

VW independent staff/submitted information

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department is asking for help in identifying three individuals getting into multiple vehicles in the village early Wednesday morning.

According to Police Chief Bryan W. Stryker, the three were dressed in all black and entering vehicles at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, mainly on the side of the village.

The Rockford Police Department is asking homeowners to check their surveillance cameras for any activity from 2 a.m. until approximately 3 a.m. Anyone who spots any activity that may be suspicious should contact the Rockford Police Department at 419.363.3032 option No. 2.

Chief Stryker said as a reminder, do not leave anything valuable inside your vehicle and always lock your doors. If you witness suspicious activity in progress, please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 419.586.7724.