Scholastic Bowl Tournament is Friday

Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima will host the Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl Tournament starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

High school teams from around the Northwest Conference will go head-to-head in an exciting round-robin scholastic bowl tournament. Varsity and junior varsity teams are expected from Allen East, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Fort Loramie, Lima Central Catholic, Lincolnview and Spencerville. More than 95 students are scheduled to compete.

Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. in the Perry Webb Student Life Building. Competition rooms are in Galvin Hall and lunch is in the Webb and Galvin Commons from 11:10-11:55 a.m. Trophy presentations will start around 1:30 p.m. in the Cloyd Student Commons in Galvin Hall lower level.

Awards will include Varsity Tournament Champion and Runner-up and First Place and Runner-up for JV.