Van Wert BOE enjoys chuckwagon feast, handles business

Members of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education enjoyed some good eats from this chuckwagon. The menu and food prepared by Van Wert School at the Goedde students consisted of tomahawk steaks, ribs, roasted vegetables, desserts and more. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Students at the Van Wert School at the Goedde were able to showcase their food preparation abilities and teach a bit of history Wednesday evening.

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education held its monthly meeting at the school and the students presented a chuckwagon spread that was second to none, plus a replica chuckwagon.

A Goedde student, Zeke, shared the history of the chuckwagon and explained it was invented in 1866 and was a “kitchen on wheels” used to store and transport food and cooking equipment for large cattle drives. Other students helped prepare the food that was on the chuckwagon, which was parked in the hallway outside of the conference room at the school. Meats included ribs and tomahawk steaks that were cooked to varying temperatures, cowboy beans, regular and jalepeno cornbread, rolls, potatoes, roasted vegatables consisting of carrots, green beans, mushrooms, red and orange peppers and broccoli. Dessert was offered as well – peach cobbler and cherry cobbler.

After the presentation, board members happily filled metal plates and conducted the remainder of the meeting while enjoying the food.

Five retirement-resignations were accepted by the board – custodial/maintenance Scott Pollock, effective December 31; assistant to the director of technology Richard Kreischer, effective January 31; social worker John Basinger, effective at the end of the school year, and school psychologist Doug Grooms, effective at the end of the school year.

Malissa Mohr was approved as a cafeteria worker and Nate Hoverman and Kimberly Laudick were approved as volunteer indoor track coaches.

The board also accepted a list of more than a dozen donations earmarked for various funds.

During his monthly report, Superintendent Mark Bagley said a team of administrators traveled to Findlay last week to listen to a Finnish educational expert who is making the rounds in the U.S., comparing education in Finland versus the United States.

“One of the terms I took out of this – they call it ‘immersion learning’ and it’s almost synonymous with PBL, Project Based Learning, and they actually took a group of educators that were there through a mini immersion learning unit,” he explained. “It was very interesting.”

He also a meeting concerning Phase IV renovations at Eggerss Stadium is scheduled for January 8.

“We’re looking forward to that meeting and really wrapping up this project,” he said. “It’s been a phenomenal project, there’s been ups and downs all around but overall, it’s been really good.”

Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest said old chillers are being removed from the middle school/high school and setting new ones in place. He also said bids for a new bus came in approximately $20,000 higher than expected, so he and bus maintenance supervisor Ben Showalter will go over an itemized account of to determine what’s needed and what’s not needed. Showalter, he noted, was nominated for ODU Rise Award.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock said there’s a “wait-and-see attitude” about property tax reform. There are multiple movements underway to reform the existing or even abolish Ohio’s current property tax system.

The board also heard from a parent who complained that the qualifications for the district’s Rennaisance Program are unfair. The program includes a limit on tardiness and she said it’s not fair when a student is late due to circumstances beyond their control. She also voiced concerns about absences as they apply to the program. She presented a packet of information to Board President Anthony Adams, who said the board would look into it.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss the employment of personnel and to consider confidential information, including trade secrets of applicants for certain types of economic development, assistance or negotiations with other political subdivisions, but outside of adjournment, no action was taken.

The board will hold its annual organizational meeting, tax budget hearing and regular board meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 14, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Adams will serve as president pro-tem at the meeting.