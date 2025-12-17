YWCA receives domestic violence grant

VW independent staff

The Office of Criminal Justice Services has announced over $3.9 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio.

One of the recipients of a Violence Against Women Act grants is the YWCA of Van Wert County, which has been awarded $51,765.

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants assist local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

“This funding will be used to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking through survivor services, preventing efforts, and advocate support,” YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick said. “The funding will strengthen advocacy and access to safe housing to improve the safety and long-term stability for individuals and families impacted by violence.”

OCJS administered the competitive VAWA grant by soliciting proposals from victim service providers, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and courts throughout Ohio. In total, OCJS awarded 81 grants to local agencies in 45 counties.

VAWA funds also enhance the capacity of local communities to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women.