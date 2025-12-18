Cougar wrestlers win big over Bath

LIMA — Van Wert had no trouble with Bath, posting a big 69-12 WBL wrestling victory over the Wildcats on Thursday. The Cougars were led by senior Briggs Wallace who came away with a fall in 1:19 over his opponent.

Individual results are as follows:

106 – Alianna Estrada (VW) forfeit 6-0 VW

113 – Owen Bates (V) forfeit 2-0 VW

120 – Eli Jamison (B) fall 2:29 over Jillian Sempkowski (VW) 12-6 VW

126 – Heath Calvelage (VW) forfeit 18-6 VW

132 – Ryan Wallace (VW) fall 1:25 over Greyson Marstellar (B) 24-6 VW

138 – Roman Martin (VW) fall :40 over Bentley Matthewson (B) 30-6 VW

144 – Tristan Theibaut (VW) fall 1:40 over Jonathon Espinoza (B) 36-6 VW

150 – Carter Bledsoe (VW) fall 3:24 over Sonny Owczarzak (B) 42-6 VW

157 – Briggs Wallace (VW) fall 1:19 over Ethan Boulis 48-6 (B) VW

165 – Bentley Webb (B) fall 1:18 over Devon Burker (VW) 48-12 VW

175 – Phillip Burker (VW) 15-12 OT decision over Carson Music (B) 51-12 VW

190 – Auston Welker (VW) forfeit 57-12 VW

215 – Max Heuerman (VW) forfeit 63-12 VW

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) forfeit 69-12 VW

The Cougars will return to action December 29-30 at the Defiance Tri-State Border Wars at Defiance High School.