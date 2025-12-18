Girls hoops: Cougars, Knights defeated

VW independent sports

Bath 41 Van Wert 24

Van Wert trailed 6-5 after the first quarter but Bath (7-1, 3-0 WBL) pulled away for a 41-24 win on Thursday night.

Jazz Florence led the Cougars with 10 points, all in the first half, and Amaya Dowdy added nine points. Bath’s Gwyn Foust led all scorers with 14 points, including seven in the third quarter.

Van Wert (0-7, 0-3 WBL) will travel to Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Columbus Grove 48 Crestview 25

CONVOY — The Lady Knights trailed 33-15 at halftime and fell to Columbus Grove 48-25 Thursday night.

Crestview (4-3, 1-2 NWC) will travel to Kalida on Saturday (12 p.m. JV start).