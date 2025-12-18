Hearings held in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Four defendants facing various charges appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Jason Tallman, 43, of Venedocia, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 21.

Brandon Cooper, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. February 4.

Cyle Black, 39, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 28. Black is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, also a fifth degree felony.

Nicholas Fitzsimmons, 24, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. January 28.vHe’s charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony; OVI, a first degree misdemeanor, and driving under financial responsibility suspension, a fourth degree misdemeanor.