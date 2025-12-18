Hospital metal detectors…

An extra layer of security is coming to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with the installation of metal detectors at the main entrance and the emergency room entrance. OhioHealth is installing metal detectors and bag and purse checks at all 26 of its hospitals to expand weapons-free screening as part of a systemwide effort to prevent workplace violence. Officials said the screening process will take just a few moments and will not delay patient care. Health care workers face a increased risk of violence nationwide. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers in health care are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than employees in other industries. VW independent file photo