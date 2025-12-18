Nancy Ann Smith

Nancy Ann Smith, 63, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at Mercy Health in Lima.

She was born on April 30, 1962, to Paul and Mary Lou (Ringwald) Butler, who both preceded her in death.

Nancy is survived by her close friend, Rick Cira of Lima; her children, Kyle (Anita) Smith of Van Wert, Ian Smith, of Van Wert, Jared Smith of Findlay, and Kirbi (Dustin) Glossett of Van Wert. She was a grandmother to eight grandchildren: Sophie, Jaxson, Hazel, Harrison, Harvey, and Hartford Smith, and Chad and Willow Glossett. She is also survived by her siblings, Bob (Julie) Gamble of Van Wert, John (Beth) Gamble of Van Wert, Dale (Lisa) Butler of Ohio City, Barbara (Mark) McDonald of Van Wert, and Paula Butler of Youngstown.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Terry Gamble, and her grandson, Cameron Smith.

Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel, is entrusted with funeral arrangements.