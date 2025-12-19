Cougars win in OT!

Xavier Kelly scored 10 points, including the game winner with a second left in overtime, and Van Wert snapped a two-game losing streak with an exciting 42-40 win over Bath (4-2, 1-1 WBL) at Bath High School Friday night. The Cougars led 12-11 after one quarter and 21-18 at halftime. The Wildcats rallied for a 29-27 lead after three quarters and the game was tied 40-40 at the end of regulation. Cohen Bragg led Van Wert with 11 points, while Bath’s Logan Markley led all scorers with 17 points. Van Wert (4-2, 2-0 WBL) will play Holland Springfield at Defiance High School today (5:45 p.m.). Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell