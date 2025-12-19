Fire departments getting grants for radios

VW independent staff

A pair of Van Wert County fire departments has been named as recipients of 2026 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) Grants.

The Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded $40,898, while Wren Fire & EMS has been awarded $39,744. Upon signing agreement letters, those fire departments, along with nearly 200 others throughout the state will receive the funds early next year.

The MARCS radio system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for first responders. The system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate with each other, as well as with other agencies that may be responding to an incident. Costs to acquire and operate the advanced MARCS radio system technology can be significant, which highlights the importance of these grants in helping to ensure fire departments of all sizes are able to access these valuable tools.

“This grant funding is a major resource for fire departments across Ohio, especially since it helps give them access to MARCS radios that they might not otherwise be able to purchase,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “These radios help first responders better serve Ohio communities and protect those who call them home.”

The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 residents or less. Up to $50,000 per department is available through the grant. Priority funding goes to departments applying as part of a regional or countywide effort, as well as departments that show they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon receiving the funds.

Since 2020, the Division has awarded more than $24 million to fire departments across the state specifically through the MARCS Grant program, and an additional $13 million through its other grant programs to support equipment and training needs at departments.