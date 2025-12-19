Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, December 19.

GMC

Edgerton 50 Hicksville 49

Ayersville 71 Fairview 56

Paulding 75 Wayne Trace 70

Tinora 42 Antwerp 38

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 69 Coldwater 59

Fort Recovery 41 Parkway 28

Marion Local 46 New Knoxville 30

St. Henry 59 Minster 55

Versailles 54 New Bremen 36

NWC

Allen East 61 Delphos Jefferson 35

Columbus Grove 61 Crestview 55

Lima Central Catholic 66 Spencerville 57

WBL

Celina 62 St. Marys Memorial 54

Ottawa-Glandorf 71 Kenton 43

Shawnee 67 Elida 37

Van Wert 42 Bath 40 OT

Wapakoneta 37 Defiance 35 OT

Non-conference

Bluffton 55 Riverdale 32

Lincolnview 72 Ottoville 48

Miller City 56 Swanton 28