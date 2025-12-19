Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, December 19.
GMC
Edgerton 50 Hicksville 49
Ayersville 71 Fairview 56
Paulding 75 Wayne Trace 70
Tinora 42 Antwerp 38
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 69 Coldwater 59
Fort Recovery 41 Parkway 28
Marion Local 46 New Knoxville 30
St. Henry 59 Minster 55
Versailles 54 New Bremen 36
NWC
Allen East 61 Delphos Jefferson 35
Columbus Grove 61 Crestview 55
Lima Central Catholic 66 Spencerville 57
WBL
Celina 62 St. Marys Memorial 54
Ottawa-Glandorf 71 Kenton 43
Shawnee 67 Elida 37
Van Wert 42 Bath 40 OT
Wapakoneta 37 Defiance 35 OT
Non-conference
Bluffton 55 Riverdale 32
Lincolnview 72 Ottoville 48
Miller City 56 Swanton 28
