Knights fall to the Bulldogs 61-55

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — A slow start by Crestview proved to be costly, as the Knights fell to Columbus Grove 61-55 Friday night.

Crestview trailed 16-7 after the opening quarter and 35-21 at halftime. Owen Heckler and Will Sheets combined for nine points in the third quarter but the Knights trailed 46-36 at the end of the period. Heckler added two treys in the fourth quarter and Hayden Perrott and Sheets each accounted for five points in the period, but Columbus Grove (2-1, 1-0 WBL) hung on for the win. Sheets led all scorers with 16 points, Perrott added 15 and Heckler finished with 11 points.

Crestview (2-5, 0-2 NWC) will travel to Kalida tonight (4 p.m. junior varsity start).