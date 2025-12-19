Mentoring program spreads holiday cheer

Mentors and students enjoyed some holiday cheer at Willow Bend Country Club. Photos submitted

Submitted information

The H2O mentoring program, a partnership between Van Wert City Schools and First United Methodist Church, recently brought holiday cheer to students and their mentors through festive gatherings and acts of kindness.

Eighth and ninth graders, along with their mentors, were hosted at First UMC for lunch and Christmas-themed games and activities coordinated by Teresa Shaffer and Julie Burenga. Meanwhile, tenth and eleventh graders gathered at Willow Bend Country Club, where they enjoyed a holiday buffet, participated in fun games and heard an encouraging message from Pastor Christian Taylor.

Both groups also spread holiday spirit beyond their gatherings by writing Christmas cards for nursing homes, teachers, veterans, and others in the community, sharing messages of encouragement and goodwill.

The H2O program, short for Hope to Others, pairs at-risk students with adult mentors who volunteer to serve as consistent supporters and cheerleaders in their lives. Its mission is to “Empower and Connect Generations to Build Hope and a Stronger Community.” Mentors meet with their mentees once a week for 30-45 minutes, and three larger events each year provide unique opportunities for students to engage in experiences they may not encounter in their everyday lives.

Now in its fourth year, H2O has focused on building strong connections between students, schools, and the broader community. All mentors go through a thorough selection process, including an application, interview, orientation, and background check, ensuring that students are matched with dedicated and supportive adults.

Those interested in becoming mentors can reach out to program coordinators Teresa Shaffer at First UMC (teresa.shaffer@vanwertfirst.net) or Cheri Oechsle at Van Wert City Schools (c_oechsle@vwcs.net). Mentors receive a brief orientation and training before being paired with a student, and the program’s September kickoff event allows new mentors to meet mentees and begin building meaningful connections.

Through H2O, Van Wert City Schools and First United Methodist Church continue to foster lasting relationships and spread hope, one student, one mentor, and one thoughtful gesture at a time.