Toss A Toy donation…

The Van Wert Rotary Club recently donated toys along with approximately $500 in cash in support of the annual Toss a Toy initiative, a longstanding community effort that benefits children throughout Van Wert County. Toss a Toy was started a number of years ago by Eric McCracken, owner of Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, and has grown into a meaningful local tradition focused on ensuring children in need have a brighter holiday season. Rotary’s contribution continues the club’s commitment to “Service Above Self” and supporting programs that directly impact local families. Pictured with the donation are Van Wert Rotarians Ashley Bultemier, Bailey Carder, Gavin Cross, Ryan McCracken, Andy Czajkowski, Gary Taylor, and Seth Baker. Photo submitted