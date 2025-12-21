ACRTA transportion services to begin in mid-January

A bus similar to this one will begin transit service between Allen and Van Wert counties next month. Allen County Regional Transit Authority officials have released more information about the service, which will include a transfer point in Delphos. There will be microtransit and demand-response service, both Monday-Friday of each week. ACRTA photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — More key information has been released about plans for transit service between Allen County (Ohio) to Van Wert County.

Officials with Allen County Regional Transit Authority (ACRTA) announced that it will begin transportation services on Monday, January 19, in Van Wert County. The announcement follows details released last month about the state’s investment in new transportation opportunities, called the New Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership.

More than $13 million is being provided in grant allocations across the state of Ohio for expanding transit services. ACRTA has been awarded more than $600,000 for a one-year pilot program in Van Wert County, which has been used to purchase two vehicles and will also subsidize ride costs.

“People will now have more options to go to work, shop, get to school, socialize, or get to appointments,” said Allen County Regional Transit Authority Executive Director-Operations Brian Wildermuth.

In recent years, the need for more transportation options has increased not only within Van Wert County, but also in other surrounding counties.

While Van Wert County currently has transportation options available, they are mainly for medical trips, senior citizens, or those with disabilities. This new service will provide additional options for the general public for any transportation needs.

“We think we’ll have a good response from this, and we look forward to connecting our communities and helping bridge the transportation gap so many people face,” Wildermuth stated.

Not only will the new service assist people in traveling within Van Wert County, but it will also help connect people between Van Wert County and Allen County by utilizing a transfer point in Delphos. More than 3,000 employees commute to and from Van Wert and Allen Counties daily, and interconnectivity needs between many counties are continuing to rise, according to the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission and survey data from the 2022 and 2023 U.S. Census.

All rides, which will be on small handicap accessible buses that look similar to large vans, will be offered to the public with door-to-door service in two ways: microtransit and demand-response.

Microtransit rides will start at $3 each way and will operate within two zones in Van Wert County. One zone will be within the city limits of Van Wert, and the other will be on the northeast side of the county. Demand response rides will start at $6 each way and will provide door-to-door service anywhere in the county. Ride prices will increase slightly when crossing service zones or traveling farther distances.

Both ride options will run from 6:20 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no service on Saturdays, Sundays, or major holidays. Rides will need to be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Maps with route details and cost sheets will be distributed in early January.

“There have been dozens of organizations and elected officials in Van Wert County helping to develop this program, and we’ve been so glad to partner with them,” Wildermuth said. “It’s really made a big difference in getting this up and running. If the program is successful, there is potential to expand it to include fixed-route bus service,”

ACRTA and Van Wert County officials will host two “Learn to Ride” sessions that will be free and open to the public on Friday, January 9 and Thursday, January 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a location to be announced.

“Folks will get a quick lesson in riding and have the chance to hop on and off, so it will be a good time to help inform people and get them comfortable,” Wildermuth said.

More information about Van Wert County’s microtransit, demand-response, trip cost maps, how to schedule and pay for rides, and any other information can be found on the ACRTA rider app, the ACRTA Facebook page, at www.acrta.com under Schedule & Routes – Van Wert, or by calling 419.222.2RTA (419.222.2782).