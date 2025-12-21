Changes to SNAP program looming

VW independent staff

On the heels of recent approvals by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously referred to as food stamps, will undergo significant changes in early 2026, and those changes will affect Ohioans.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which signed into law in July, restructured SNAP work requirements and expands mandatory work or training to a broader age range, up to age 64, requiring 80 hours of work, volunteer work or training each month. It also tightens many exemptions that previously applied.

Once in effect, healthy adults age 18-64 will be required to work, volunteer or train for at least 80 per month to receive SNAP benefits beyond three months in a three-year period. Veterans, those who are homeless and former foster children are no longer exempt. In addition, parents with children 14 and older must meet the requirements.

Another big change – some states, including Ohio, want to ban SNAP benefits from being used on carbonated, sugary drinks.

The new work requirements will go into effect on February 1, 2026, with recipients having to demonstrate proof of meeting work requirements starting March 1, 2026.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to take advantage of the SNAP Employment and Training (SNAP E&T) program for additional workforce development support. SNAP E&T helps participants gain skills, training, or work experience that can lead to employment and greater self-sufficiency. Individuals can participate by contacting their County Department of Job and Family Services or visiting their local OhioMeansJobs Center.

OhioMeansJobs Centers across the state offer free, personalized assistance to all Ohio job seekers, including career counseling, resume help, job search workshops, and access to computers and internet. In addition, OhioMeansJobs.com is described as a one-stop online resource where job seekers can search tens of thousands of job openings, post their resumes, and access tools like a budget calculator, career interest assessments, and information about in-demand jobs.