FOP Lodge 62 makes two donations

VW independent staff

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 recently made a pair of notable local donations.

Lodge 62 donated $500 to the Toss A Toy program, which is led by local businessman Eric McCracken. Lodge officials thanked everyone who has supported McCracken with the program and helped put smiles on the faces of local children during the holiday season.

Lodge 62 also donated $1,000 to the Van Wert County Historical Society, reflecting the lodge’s continued commitment to supporting the rich history of the Van Wert community.