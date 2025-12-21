On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

WKSD

Monday, December 22 – North Central at Paulding

Friday, December 26 – Crestview at Ottoville

Saturday, December 27 – Paulding at Miller City

WERT

Tuesday, December 23 – Columbus Grove at Van Wert (6 p.m. pregame)

Saturday, December 27 – Ottoville at Van Wert (5 p.m. pregame)