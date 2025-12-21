Saturday boys hoops scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area high school boys basketball games played on Saturday, December 20.

Archbold 54 Fairview 41

Bluffton 53 Kenton 36

Crestview 48 Kalida 29

Defiance 74 Fremont Ross 50

Delphos Jefferson 58 Antwerp 38

Edgerton 49 Continental 42

Elida 53 Perry 41

Fort Recovery 52 Ansonia 27

Liberty-Benton 68 Celina 46

Liberty Center 52 Tinora 16

Lincolnview 43 Fort Jennings 41

Miller City 63 McComb 52

Minster 62 Houston 31

New Bremen 57 Anna 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 62 Bowling Green 37

Paulding 64 Ottoville 26

Russia 54 Coldwater 41

Shawnee 69 Anthony Wayne 37

Spencerville 64 St. Henry 50

Van Wert 73 Springfield 42

Versailles 54 Cincinnati College Prep 42

Wapakoneta 48 Findlay 38