Saturday boys hoops scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area high school boys basketball games played on Saturday, December 20.
Archbold 54 Fairview 41
Bluffton 53 Kenton 36
Crestview 48 Kalida 29
Defiance 74 Fremont Ross 50
Delphos Jefferson 58 Antwerp 38
Edgerton 49 Continental 42
Elida 53 Perry 41
Fort Recovery 52 Ansonia 27
Liberty-Benton 68 Celina 46
Liberty Center 52 Tinora 16
Lincolnview 43 Fort Jennings 41
Miller City 63 McComb 52
Minster 62 Houston 31
New Bremen 57 Anna 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 62 Bowling Green 37
Paulding 64 Ottoville 26
Russia 54 Coldwater 41
Shawnee 69 Anthony Wayne 37
Spencerville 64 St. Henry 50
Van Wert 73 Springfield 42
Versailles 54 Cincinnati College Prep 42
Wapakoneta 48 Findlay 38
POSTED: 12/21/25 at 7:47 am. FILED UNDER: Sports