The Isaacs are coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

If there’s one thing the last few years have taught us, it’s that some moments are simply worth the wait. We are thrilled to share an announcement that has been a long time coming—The Isaacs are finally headed to Van Wert. Presented by Eileen Manken, and supported by JoAnne Wolford.

Many of you may remember that The Isaacs were scheduled to take the stage back in 2020. Like so many events that year, the show never had the chance to happen. But the story doesn’t end there. Fast forward to today, and we’re excited to officially announce that this Grand Ole Opry–favorite, award-winning family band will take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 20, 2026.

The Isaacs are known around the world for their incredible harmonies, heartfelt songs, and a sound that blends gospel, country, bluegrass, and Americana. Their music has earned multiple awards and a devoted fan base, and their connection to the Grand Ole Opry has made them one of the most respected family groups in music today.

The Isaacs will take the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage on March 20, 2026. Photo submitted

Van Wert audiences already have a connection to the Isaacs family. Ben Isaacs previously appeared on our stage as part of Brothers of the Heart, delivering a memorable night of music. This time, however, Ben returns with his family, bringing the full Isaacs experience to our community, and that makes this show especially meaningful.

There’s something powerful about welcoming artists to Van Wert who feel both world-class and deeply personal. The Isaacs represent exactly that kind of experience, music that speaks to faith, family, and shared moments, all wrapped in performances that resonate long after the final note.

Tickets are available now for Van Wert LIVE members, with public ticket sales beginning Tuesday, December 30. Given the anticipation surrounding this long-awaited return, this is a show you won’t want to wait on.

From shows postponed to moments fulfilled, this announcement is a reminder of why we do what we do. Entertainment is alive in Van Wert, and sometimes the most meaningful nights are the ones that come full circle. We can’t wait to welcome The Isaacs to our stage, finally.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.