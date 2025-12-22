OD call in Van Wert leads to discovery of drugs, more

These items and more were confiscated from a home on N. Washington St. VWPD photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An emergency call of a possible overdose led to the discovery of drugs, weapons, cash, and precious metals at a home in Van Wert.

On Sunday, the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert EMS were dispatched the possible overdose situation in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Police and paramedics arrived to find a younger male on the floor, unresponsive. He was treated by EMS and was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. While he was being treated at the scene, there were several drug items in plain view.

The Van Wert Police department applied for a search warrant and confiscated what Police Chief Doug Weigle called “an unbelievable amount of THC vape pens and cartridges.”

“These are believed to be marketed toward persons under 18,” he said. “We encourage all parents and grandparents to take a close look at the packaging. If you see these items/wrappers (shown in pictures) at your residence, you will want to investigate further.”

Other items that were consficated included:

A very large amount of marijuana.

A very large amount of hash oil or butter (Mason Jars)

A significant amount of cocaine.

A large amount of cash, gold, silver and copper bars (estimated worth of ($40,000)

Other pills and drugs that yet to be tested.

A large amount of rifles and ammunition, including a flame thrower.

Weigle said the street value of the drugs alone is estimated to be approximately $250,000. No arrests were made but the information will be forwarded to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, who will review the evidence for possible charges.

If anyone has information about sales or drug trafficking come from this area, call the Van Wert Police Department 419.238.2462.