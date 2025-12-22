Cougars, Knights fall in girls hoops action

VW independent sports

Delphos Jefferson 46 Van Wert 33

DELPHOS — Jazz Florence led all scorers with 19 points but Van Wert came up short against Delphos Jefferson, losing 46-33 on Monday night.

Brylee Geary scored seven all seven of her points in the first quarter and the Wildcats led 16-7 at the end of the period. Neither team could get untracked offensively in the second quarter, as Van Wert scored four points, which included a trey by Amaya Dowdy, while Jefferson scored just three points and led 19-11 at halftime. The pace picked up a bit in the third quarter, with Florence scoring 11 points in the period, but Van Wert still trailed 36-24. Florence added five more points in the fourth quarter. Dowdy, who scored four points in the opening period, finished with 10 points. Libby Wallace led Delphos Jefferson with 15 points and Kyah Kimmett added 14 points.

Delphos Jefferson (4-5) will host Perry on Saturday, while Van Wert (0-8) will return to action next Tuesday, December 30, at home against Delphos St. John’s.

Liberty-Benton 57 Crestview 25

FINDLAY — Perennial power Liberty-Benton was too much for Crestview to handle, as the Eagles topped the Lady Knights 57-25.

The first quarter set the tone, as L-B (8-2) jumped out to a 17-6 lead, with Megan Gerken supplying eight points. The lead increased to 31-12 at halftime and 46-20 after three quarters. Zoe Ross led Crestview with 10 points, including six in the third quarter. Gerkin led all scorers with 17 points.

Things don’t get easier for Crestview, at the Lady Knights will host undefeated Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday.