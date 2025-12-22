Council’s final meeting of 2025 is tonight

VW independent staff

A new contract with the firefighters union and passage of the city’s 2026 budget are among the items on tonight’s Van Wert City Council agenda.

Council members are expected to go into executive session to discuss the tentative agreement with Local #681 of the International Association of Firefighters, AFL-CIO, then vote on it later in the meeting. Terms will be disclosed after it becomes official.

The city’s proposed 2026 budget is up for its third and final reading. That too is expected to be approved, along with a pair of zoning changes – one from R-2 residential to B-3 general highway business at 10817 U.S. 127, and the other described as outlot 75-1 from R-2 residental to I-2 general industrial. The city’s planning commission has already approved both requests and council is expected to follow suit.

Tonight’s meeting will be the final one for three council members – At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers, who lost her bid for re-election, along with two who opted not to run again, At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas, and Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. All meetings are streamed live on the city’s website and archived for on-demand viewing.