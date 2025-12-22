Real estate transfers 12/15-12/19/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from December 15-19, 2025.

Stephen M. Shultz, Lanette K. Shultz to Brenden T. Oleson, Krista F. Market – Delphos inlots, lot 184.

Matthew Eagleson, Matthew Bendele, Robert Eagleson to PCR Rentals LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1903.

Estate of Paul Everett Price, estate of Paul Price to Paul Brent Price, Tim Price, Doug Price, Eric Price – Venedocia inlots, lot 91; Venedocia outlots, lot 3.

Estate of Carol L. Springer to Dale R. Springer – Van Wert inlots, lot 3596.

Adam M. Stairhime, Amie Stairhime, Adam Stairhime to Travis J. Holycross – a portion of Section 22 in Union Township.

Roger D. Fegley Trust, Roger D. Fegley Trust TR to Schlemmer Farms Real Estate LLC – a portion of Section 29 in Tully Township.

Tara L. Bennett, Michael E. Bennett to Megan L. Foster – Scott outlots, lot 3.

Joshua T. Menke, Kristina Menke to Scott Pohlman, Emilee Pohlman – a portion of Section 1 in Washington Township.

Estate of Janet C. Etzler to Raymond R. Etzler – a portion of Section 35 in Union Township.

Sunrise Group Ohio Inc. to Tracey L. Allenbaugh – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 218; lot 218; lot 218.

H&J Merkle Farms Inc. to Breudam LLC – a portion of Section 30 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 25 in Harrison Township.

Brian Leathers, Mary J. Leathers, Stuart Leathers, Stuart W. Leathers to Jeffery N. Ricker, Bethanie A. Ricker – a portion of Section 22 in Ridge Township.

Spare Tire LLC to Thomas N. Bridges – Delphos inlots, lot 541.

Cross Over The Hill LLC to Lifewise Holdings LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4488.

Cross Over The Hill LLC to Lifewise Holdings LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4435.

Sean P. Ford, Sean Ford, Hollie Jo Ann Ford, Hollie Ford, Hollie Jo Ann Gleason to Ford Family Living Trust, Ford Family Living Trust TR, Season P. Ford TR, Hollie J.A. Ford TR – a portion of Section 31 in Harrison Township.

Shirley A. Bigelow, Jason Bigelow to Brandon Speaks – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 6.

Erwin D. Monhemius Family Trust, Erwin D. Monhemius Family Trust TR, Linda M. Monhemius Family Trust, Linda M. Monhemius Family Trust TR to Hempfling Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 14 in Washington Township.

Linda M. Monhemius, Erwin D. Monhemius, Linda Monhemius to Hempfling Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 14 in Washington Township.

Jean L. Hellmann, Jeannie L. Hellmann, Mark A. Hellmann to Hempfling Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 11 in Washingtown Township; a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 14 in Washington Township.

Michael E. Mox, Victoria E. Mox to Hempfling Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 14 in Washington Township.

Paul Brent Price, Doug Price, Frances Price, Eric Price, Machell Price to Tim Price – Venedocia inlots, lot 91; Venedocia outlots, lot 3.

Rebecca Sturwold Irrevocable Trust, Rebecca Sturwold Irrevocable Trust, Susan Mihm TR to Phadom LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 696.

Estate of James L. Prichard to Sandra K. Prichard – a portion of Section 25 in Liberty Township.

Ronald E. Thatcher, Dianne Thatcher, Dianne Thatcher ATTY, Ronald E. Thatcher ATTY, Ron E. Thatcher ATTY to Ronda D. Davis – a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township.