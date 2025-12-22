Red Cross seeking specialist volunteers

Submitted information

The American Red Cross Indiana Region needs blood transportation specialist volunteers to deliver blood products to hospitals in the Greater Fort Wayne area, including Van Wert County and the surrounding area. In 2026, you can give the gift of time and resolve to help people by providing a vital link between blood donors and patients who need blood products.

These crucial volunteers will be asked to fill two to four shifts in their region each month, and the assignment usually takes about four hours to complete. Volunteers may be scheduled during the day, in the evening and on weekends.

If you have a valid state driver’s license and at least 3 years of licensed driving experience, you can choose regular routes, stand-by emergency deliveries or both. This is a great volunteer opportunity for couples, friends or family members. Volunteers should be familiar with the area and be able to lift as much as 45 pounds. Training is provided by the Red Cross. Blood transportation specialists can schedule their own hours while helping patients in need.

\Volunteers make up 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce. Click here to get started.