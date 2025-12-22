Three members of Van Wert City Council say goodbye

Bill Marshall, Judy Bowers and Jeff Kallas attended their final council meeting Monday night. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council was the final one for three of its members.

At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas, At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers and Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall said their goodbyes during the meeting.

Kallas, who chose not to seek re-election, is finishing his third term. He said he’s enjoyed the opportunity to serve the community and be part of decisions that positively impact residents and local businesses.

“I value the collaboration with fellow council members, staff, and community members and the chance to listen to different perspectives while working toward common goals,” he said. “As I depart, I will miss the relationships built, the teamwork involved in problem-solving and the sense of responsibility that comes with helping shape the future of our community. It has been a pleasure and honor to have had the opportunity to serve on council for three terms.”

Bowers, who lost her bid for re-election last month, served two terms on council.

“It’s been an honor to be somebody to serve the city,” she said. “I wasn’t real sure what I was getting into but it was a learning experience and I really appreciate all the council members who I’ve worked with. I enjoyed doing the research I’ve done, I’ve learned a lot through different mayors and council members of different cities in Ohio and even Michigan.”

Marshall was appointed to a council seat in 2016 and ran successfully several times. Prior to filling the fourth ward seat, he served as at-large member. He decided it was time to step aside and he praised a number of city officials, council members, Council Clerk Stephanie Phillips and others.

“It’s been a wonderful pleasure to work for the city, it’s residents and all the people that I’ve worked with for the past nine years, 108 months, 210 meetings, but who’s counting?” he said with a smile. “I can’t remember a time that I ever felt we could not work as a group. We serve our city and that’s our job – we leave our biases to the side and we agree on how we do things.”

“I just can’t believe this much time has elapsed,” he added. “Sometimes you stay at a party too long but I’ve sure enjoyed the party.”

Council President Thad Eikenbary thanked all three for their service.

“It’s been a pleasure serving with you and working with you and on behalf of everyone, we wish you all the best on your new endeavors,” he said.

The seats held by Kallas and Bowers will be filled by Dewaine Johnson and Hall Block. Marshall’s seat will be filled by Eric Hurless. Johnson, Block and Hurless, along with returning council members will be sworn prior to the next council meeting, at 5:45 p.m. Monday, January 12.

City firefighers have a new contract. After a brief executive session, council unanimously approved a three-year contract with Local #681 of the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO. The three year agreement includes raises of five percent each year.

Council members also approved the city’s 2026 budget on its third and final reading. Other items approved included a pair of zoning changes, routine year-end financial transfers and expansion of the CRA (Community Reinvestment Areas), and preliminary legislation for the construction of a new traffic signal at the intersections of U.S. 127, Bonnewitz Ave. and Brooks Ave.