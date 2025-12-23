David Brent DuVall

David Brent DuVall, 62, of Middle Point, passed away Monday morning, December 21, 2025, at his residence.

He was born August 1, 1963, in Van Wert, to Otis W. and Betty Jo (Eversole) DuVall.

He was a graduate of Lincolnview High School. He retired as a State of Ohio meat inspector and was a lifetime farmer. After retirement, Dave enjoyed time spent working at Sanderson Meats. Dave was an avid golfer who loved his annual golfing trips to Maggie Valley, North Carolina. He also enjoyed time spent working out for many years, most recently at Peak Fitness in Delphos.

Dave cherished most his time spent with his nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Willy and B.B. He is survived by his siblings, Bill (Beth) DuVall of Leeland, North Carolina, Steve (Cindy) DuVall of Middle Point and Jane (Bob) Alexander of Bowling Green; nieces and nephews, Nick (Becca) DuVall, Phillip (Courtney) DuVall, Tasha (Robbie) Breese, Scott (Jeannie) Alexander, Stephanie (Andy) Lang; Michelle (Mike) Leal and Megan (Aaron) Reeves, and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a niece, Jennifer DuVall.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Briana Geiger, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Van Wert YMCA or to the Van Wert Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.