Hunters busy during bonus gun weekend

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Hunters checked 15,835 white-tailed deer on Saturday and Sunday, December 20-21, during Ohio’s bonus gun hunting weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Last year, hunters took 17,386 deer during the bonus gun weekend, and the three-year average is 16,010.

The Division of Wildlife annually reports deer harvest totals at notable points during the hunting season. During the gun weekend, hunters reported 4,039 antlered deer (26 percent of the total) and 11,796 antlerless deer (74 percent).



The top 10 counties for deer taken during the 2025 gun weekend were: Coshocton (576), Ashtabula (551), Knox (477), Tuscarawas (471), Columbiana (430), Carroll (427), Muskingum (398), Ashland (391), Richland (387) and Licking (381).

Locally, hunters in Van Wert County took 70 deer last Saturday and Sunday, just below the three-year average of 71. Hunters in Paulding County took 115 deer, up slightly from an average of 110, while in Putnam County, hunters took 65 deer, down notabably from the three-year average of 78. Bonus deer-gun weekend totals were up in Allen County, with 127 deer check, more than the average of 114, and 88 in Mercer County, an increase from the three year average of 80.

Hunters still looking to pursue deer can take part in the ongoing archery season, which continues until Sunday, February 1, 2026, and the state’s muzzleloader season, January 3-6, 2026.

This season the Division of Wildlife has increased its efforts to help hunters donate their deer to food pantries. Thus far, more than 3,350 pounds of processed venison has been donated by hunters.