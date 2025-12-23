Luke Keuneke

Luke Keuneke, 40, of Rawson, passed away Sunday, December 21, 2025 due to a tragic accident.

Luke was born on August 18, 1985 in Van Wert, to David and Debra (Feasby) Keuneke. He married the love of his life Lynsie Smith in 2020 and she survives in Rawson.

Also surviving are his parents; children, Ellie Keuneke, Cain Keuneke, Cohen Smith and Ady Smith; brothers, Nicholas (Jaela) Keuneke and Joshua (Melissa) Keuneke; nieces and nephews, Emily, Ethan, Hope, Evan, Ava and Zoey; father and mother in-law, Mark and Jan Powell; sister-in-law, Erika (Thomas) Naylor, Kayla (Jeremiah) Magee, Chelsie (Josh) Perry and their children, Isaiah, Isabelle, Isla, Briggs, Bryer, Beckham, Liberty and Kimber and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Romaine Feasby and Erwin and Louise Keuneke.

Luke was a 2004 graduate of Van Wert High School. Luke worked at Five Angle Construction and co-owned and operated Cutting Edge. Luke currently worked at Vorst Custom Cabinetry & Countertops. Luke was a faithful and devoted member of Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, where he lived out his love for God through service and fellowship. He sang on the Praise Team, taught Sunday School and was actively involved in the Upward Program as a referee coordinator, and helped lead a mission trip to Alpaca. Luke was always the first to volunteer, serving others with a joyful and willing heart.

A hardworking and gifted man, Luke had a remarkable ability to fix just about anything. He enjoyed woodworking, building cabinets, and taking on projects that blessed his family and others. An excellent cook, he also found joy outdoors—whether fishing, playing disc golf, or enjoying a game of racquetball. He loved reading, listening to music, and cheering on sports, especially when it involved his children.

Luke was a dedicated coach to children’s soccer teams and a constant source of encouragement and support to his children, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was considerate, helpful, kind, and truly never met a stranger. Luke’s unconditional love, generosity, and genuine care for others reflected his deep faith and his love for family.

Above all, Luke was a God-loving man whose life was marked by service, humility, and love. He will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, family and friend, and his legacy will continue to live on in the many lives he touched.

A time to gather and celebrate Luke’s Life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 26, in the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, 2501 Broad Ave., Findlay. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, December 27, from 10 a.m. until the time of Luke’s celebration of life service at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Mike McClurg, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Luke’s honor to the Upward Sports c/o Findlay First Church of the Nazarene

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory can be shared with Luke’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.