Tuesday morning crash…

A two-vehicle accident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound tractor trailer struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee near U.S. 224 and Van Wert Decatur Rd. The westbound Jeep was attempting to turn left onto 224 and was struck on the passenger side, causing heavy damage. The rig sustained moderate damage to the left front corner. One passenger was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. On the scene was the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Patrol, the Van Wert Fire Department’s EMS unit along with the Van Wert the County Sheriff’s Department, who assisted with traffic control. The jeep was removed from the site by 2AA’s Towing. Traffic was maintained on U.S. 224 during the accident investigation. Bob Barnes VWFD photographer