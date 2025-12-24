Karl D. Knodel

Karl D. Knodel, 90, of Ohio City, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, December 23, 2025, with our Jesus after 43 days of inpatient care at Kindred Hospital in Lima.

He was born July 3, 1935, in Van Wert, to Herb and Euthemia (Smith) Knodel. On September 25, 1960, he married the former Connie Lee Wallace.

He is survived by his much-loved wife of 65 years, Connie Lee Knodel of Ohio City; his son, Kirk (Joellen) Knodel of Ohio City, and his grandson, KC Knodel of Chicago, Illinois.

Karl graduated from Van Wert High School and the Standard Oil Service and Management School. Karl is a veteran of the United States Army where he served overseas for four years with the 37th Combat Engineers. Mr. Knodel was a meat cutter in the family partnership of Knodel’s Meat Market and Knodel’s East End Market. He also owned and operated the Standard Oil Station on North Washington Street. He was also a supervisor at U.S. Metalcraft in Delphos, and a maintenance supervisor at Stran Buildings. He retired from maintenance at El Monte Plastics in Ohio City.

Karl also operated K and K Sales and Service in Ohio City with his son, Kirk. He also built several hot rods and built and drove sprint cars at Eldora Speedway and other tracks in the area. He had coached many youth sports teams and was a mechanic for his son and grandson’s amatuer and professional motorcycle racing.

Karl was a member of the Ohio City Methodist Church, the Moose Lodge and had been a Second Vice Commander of the Harvey Lewis American Legion.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.