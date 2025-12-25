Bluffton U. updates Be a Beaver program

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University is strengthening its commitment to access and affordability by expanding key financial aid initiatives designed to make a high-quality Bluffton education attainable for more students and families, including those from Van Wert County.

Bluffton’s “Be a Beaver Program” has been updated to broaden eligibility and better reflect today’s financial aid landscape. The program now guarantees full tuition coverage for qualifying students based on a Student Aid Index (SAI) of 0 or less, using a combination of federal, state and Bluffton University aid.

To qualify for the Be a Beaver Program, students must:

• Apply and be accepted as a first-time freshman

• File the FAFSA and receive an SAI of 0 or less

• Hold a 3.1 cumulative high school GPA

• Maintain full-time enrollment until graduation

The award remains renewable for up to four years, provided students continue to meet academic progress and financial aid requirements.

“We’ve seen tremendous interest in Bluffton’s academic programs and affordability initiatives,” said Claire Kleman, vice president of advancement and enrollment management. “By expanding the Be a Beaver Program to be based on Student Aid Index, we are opening the door for even more students to benefit from this support and continue to remove barriers for families navigating college costs.”

Bluffton has also expanded its County Connect Grant to two more counties. This grant automatically awards $1,000 to students who live in or attend high school in Allen, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam and now Auglaize or Van Wert counties in Ohio.

“Students from surrounding counties continue to show strong interest in Bluffton’s programs,” Kleman said. “By expanding the County Connect Grant, we want to ensure these students and families know they have meaningful opportunities for financial support close to home.”

“These initiatives reinforce Bluffton’s long-standing mission of providing a high-value education that prepares students for responsible lives and vocations,” said Bluffton University president, Dr. Alex Sider. “We want every student who is ready to succeed at Bluffton to know that cost will not stand in their way.”

Bluffton University’s commitment to academic quality and value has been affirmed through national recognition with Best Colleges rankings, including honors related to affordability and strong career outcomes, further underscoring the university’s focus on student success and return on investment.

Bluffton’s expanded affordability initiatives will take effect beginning with students entering in fall 2026. Students interested in these opportunities can apply for admission at www.bluffton.edu/apply.