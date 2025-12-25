Lawsuit vs. council member dismissed

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A blighted property lawsuit filed against an outgoing member of Van Wert City Council has been dismissed by the City of Van Wert.

Online records from the Van Wert County Clerk of Court’s Office show the suit, which was filed on September 24 against Judith A. Hammond, AKA Judith A. Bowers, was dismissed in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, December 23.

This blighted property was sold at auction, leading to the dismissal of a lawsuit over it. VW independent file photo

The dismissal came 17 days after the property in question, at 600 Leeson Ave., was sold at auction. The on-site auction was conducted by Straley Realty & Auctioneers with an opening bid of $5,000. Information on the winning bid was not immediately available, but a source said the final sale price was $10,000. Information on the buyer was not readily available.

Bowers was served with a 15-day notice on January 3 of this year to bring the property into compliance. A 3,000 square foot building on the property has been vacant for years. Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher filed suit in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on September 24, claiming the building adversely affects the surrounding community and nearby property values. The city was seeking an order to have Bowers bring the property into compliance, order it demolished at her cost, or an order to transfer the property to a new owner.

The auction was held three days ahead of a court hearing to act on a motion for summary judgement.

Bowers is finishing her second term as a member of council. She sought re-election last month but finished fifth out of five candidates in a race for three at-large seats. Her term will officially end on December 31.